Woman dies in cross-fire b/w police, suspected kidnappers in Lagos

A 30-year-old woman, Busayo Owoodun, was killed on Saturday, in a cross-fire between the police and suspected kidnappers in Lagos State, the Police Command in the state has said.

DSP Bala Elkana, Spokesman, for the command who confirmed the incident in a statement, said that the woman was hit by a stray bullet in Ijegun area of the state.

According to Elkana, at about 2:55pm, a team of policemen from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit attached to Area “M” Command, Idimu, tracked some kidnapping suspects to Ijegun Bus Stop, Ijegun – Isolo Road.

He said the police team came under attack by members of the deadly gang.

Elkana said that the gang, with the support of some notorious cultists in the area, attacked the security operatives and injured the team leader, ASP Victor Ugbegun.

He added that two other policemen who sustained injuries, were currently in critical condition at the intensive care unit of an undisclosed hospital.

“The police team had reinforcements from operations department, Rapid Response Squads, Task Force and neighbouring divisions and were able to contain the situation and evacuate the injured officers to hospital.

“The command has launched a manhunt of the assailants with a view to bringing them to justice.

“The corpse of the victim of the stray bullet was taken to hospital for autopsy,” he said

Elkana said the state Commissioner of Police had ordered investigation into the case and condoled with the family of the deceased.