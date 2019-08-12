World Journalism Council Election: Buhari congratulates Prof. Akinfeleye

World Journalism Council Election: Buhari congratulates Prof. Akinfeleye

Monday, August 12, 2019 5:52 pm


Prof Ralph Akinfeleye

President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the election of Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye into the World Journalism Education Council, the first African to achieve such feat.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Monday, the president congratulated Akinfeleye over his new appointment.

According to him, the Federal Government will always appreciate those who bring honour to the country, particularly in the areas of scholarship and other lofty endeavours.

Buhari noted that the election of the University of Lagos don in Paris, France, last week, “hoists Nigeria’s flag proudly once again in the international arena.”

He urged Akinfeleye to serve diligently in the three-year term, in which he would represent not only Nigeria, but the entire African continent.

More than 600 participants from 70 countries participated in the World Journalism Education Congress, where Prof. Akinfeleye was elected.

Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye is the Chair and past Head of Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos.

He is currently the Chairman of the Centre of Excellence in Multimedia and Cinematography/Unilag Radio 103.1FM and Television.

He is a graduate of the World First School of Journalism at the University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, USA.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Gunmen kidnap college of education provost in Benue
    1 hour ago

    NSE: IB, Linkage Assurance, FO emerge worst performing stocks in July
    1 hour ago

    Why I returned N1m. gratuity overpayment – Bauchi pensioner
    1 hour ago

    South Africa’s Ramaphosa wins legal fight with anti-corruption watchdog
    2 hours ago

    FG: How labour is delaying implementation of minimum wage
    2 hours ago

    Edo APC crisis: I’ve met with Oshiomhole, end of cold war in sight – Obaseki  
    2 hours ago

    TRCN urges NYSC to stop posting non-education graduates to teach
    2 hours ago

    Ram seller laments over extortion on roads