Yabatech gets $100,000 grant from Ford Foundation

Saturday, August 10, 2019 9:32 pm


Yabatech

The Yaba College of Technology ( Yabatech) has won 100,000 dollars Ford Foundation Project grant for the development of an art museum.

The project expected to incorporate advocacy against sexual harassment  and gender based violence will be supervised by a team that made the proposal for the research grant.

The team includes Dr A. Abiodun, Yabatech’s Chief Lecturer in the Department of Chemical Science, Dr Funmilayo Doherty, a Principal Lecturer in the Department of Biological Science, and Mrs Odun Orimolade, a Principal Lecturer in the Department of Fine Art.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Prof. Paul Nwulu, Senior Programme Officer,  Ford Foundation, announced the grant during a visit to the proposed site for the museum.

Nwulu said that the partnership between the college and the foundation was that of progress and development.

The Rector of the college, Mr Obafemi Omokungbe, thanked Ford Foundation for the grant and gave the  assurance that the college would carry out the project effectively.

Ford Foundation officials and principal officers of the college also visited  the location designated for the project at the basement of Yabatech’s School of Art, Design and Printing.

The project will be under the monitoring  of the West African Office of Ford Foundation.

