Zamfara APC tells members not to comment on Yari’s corruption investigation

Zamfara APC tells members not to comment on Yari’s corruption investigation

Friday, August 23, 2019 12:30 pm


• Ex -Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State

The Zamfara Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday told its members not to comment on the ongoing investigation of ex-governor Abdul’Aziz Yari by the EFCC and ICPC.

The state party Chairman, Lawal Liman, said the decision was to allow the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to conclude their investigations without interference.

Liman who received APC executives from the 14 local government areas of the state at the party secretariat in Gusau, said nobody has the right to interfere with the investigation as both EFCC and ICPC were carrying out their lawful duties.

“You know, one of the manifestos of our great party, the APC and major area given priority by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is fight against corruption.

“The former governor, Yari is a law abiding citizen, he is not above the law, therefore he can be investigated as any Nigerian.

“Nobody has the right to say anything over the investigation until it is over by the relevant authorities.

“I am therefore appealing to our members to remain calm and always be law abiding”, Liman stressed.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the visit, the APC executives from 14 local government areas of the state reiterated their solidarity and loyalty to the party.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    Why we are partnering Niger government on ranch – CBN
    26 mins ago

    Deji of Akure Flags off Construction of FUTA’s School of Health and Health Technology
    40 mins ago

    Man, 32, docked for impregnating 16-year-old student
    50 mins ago

    Just in: Dino Melaye speaks on nullification of his election
    53 mins ago

    NSCDC promotes 74 officers in Ondo
    1 hour ago

    Tribunal nullifues Sen. Melaiye’s election
    1 hour ago

    There’s a Lot of Work Ahead of Us, Despite What We’ve Done- Fashola
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Tribunal nullifies Dino Melaye’s election, orders fresh poll