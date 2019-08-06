Zulum approves leave grants, pension arrears to 319 retirees

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Tuesday approved payment of outstanding leave grant, gratuity and pension arrears to 10, 319 workers and retirees in the state, an aid to the governor, Malam Isa Gusau, has said.‎

Gusau, the Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

He said the approval included payment of 2018 leave grant to 9, 898 workers and settlement of gratuities to 420 families of deceased pensioners.

Gusau explained that the approval also included payment of temporary salaries and pensions to 56 workers and 51 pensioners, who were yet to fully capture in the bio-metric exercise, to enable them to become entitle to monthly salaries and pensions.

He added that the approval would also cover payment of furniture allowances to two of the Permanent Secretaries (PS), who were found on duty when the governor paid an unscheduled visit to the State Secretariat on May 31, while 96 other workers would be paid their 2019 leave grants.

“In fulfillment of his promise, Gov. Zulum rewarded the permanent secretaries with speedy approval of their furniture allowances ‎and directed the early release of the 2019 leave grant to 96 workers he found in office in May.

“The benefiting workers were also included in the payment of the 2018 outstanding leave grants,” Gusau said in the statement.

He further said the governor ‎had directed the Head of Service (HoS), to liaise with the state’s Ministry of Finance, to ensure prompt payments to the accounts of the beneficiaries within days.