Zulum commends troops for repelling Boko Haram attack on Borno community

Zulum commends troops for repelling Boko Haram attack on Borno community

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 6:55 pm


Prof. Umara-Zulum Governor of Borno State.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Wednesday lauded the gallantry of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole who repelled coordinated attacks by Boko Haram insurgents on Kotori village in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

Boko Haram insurgents had on Tuesday night attempted to infiltrate the community, but they were repelled by troops deployed to the area.

Zulum made the commendation when he paid a visit to Kotori to commiserate with the villagers, saying the troops demonstrated valour and prevented the insurgents from causing havoc in the community.

He said the state government had adopted proactive measures to support security agencies, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and hunters to protect lives and property.

“We are going to strengthen the CJTF and hunters to complement efforts of the military and other security agencies,” he said.

Zulum reiterated his call to the insurgents to surrender for de-radicalisation and reintegration into the society

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    We’re ready to host U-20 Women’s World Cup, National Sports Festival – Obaseki
    28 mins ago

    Kogi provides free artificial legs, cosmetic hands to amputees
    52 mins ago

    Sallah: NSCDC deploys 2,000 personnel in Oyo
    1 hour ago

    Esperance declared 2018/2019 CAF Champions League winners
    1 hour ago

    Makinde Distributes 50 Tricycles to Empower Youths
    1 hour ago

    Carbon monoxide poisoning: 79 persons in hospital in China
    1 hour ago

    Free fall of equities persist on NSE
    1 hour ago

    APC to establish institute for progressive studies, says Oshiomhole