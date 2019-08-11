Zulum urges Nigerians to pray for troops

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has called on Nigerians to use the Eid-el-Kabir festive season to offer special prayers for troops engaged in counter insurgency operations in the North East.

Zulum made the appeal in a special Sallah message issued in Maiduguri on Sunday by Malam Isa Gusau, his Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy.

The governor also called for prayers for peace and unity to reign supreme in the country.

“With the Eid-el-Kabir being about faith and sacrifices in obedience to Allah; people should without losing focus on spiritual essence, also reflect very deeply to pray for the soldiers.

“There are soldiers; policemen, para-military, Department of State Security Service (DSS) members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), hunters and vigilantes who are in war fronts sacrificing their safety and proximity to their loved ones, to ensure that we celebrate the festivities in an atmosphere of sustained peace.

“As we celebrate; each of us owe the patriotic soldiers and volunteers, portions of our time to remember and pray Allah, to keep them safe and make them consistently victorious over the Boko Haram insurgents,’’ he said.

Zulum also called on the people to share whatever they could with families of the fallen heroes within their reach, in appreciation of their sacrifices.

The governor further called on the people to support thousands of displaced persons who celebrated the season outside their homes as a result of displacement caused by the insurgency.

“Thousands of orphans; old and weak women and men will be celebrating the Sallah, as displaced persons in camps within Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad Republics.

“We owe them prayers for permanent peace and restoration of livelihoods in their communities so that it will be the last time they will celebrate festivities in IDPs and refugees’ camps.

“Aside prayers; we owe them support. I appeal to the people to extend kind gesture to the displaced persons within your reach,” he said.

Zulum urged the people to celebrate the festivities peacefully, assuring that security agencies are prepared to guarantee public safety