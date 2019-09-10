10 facts you should know about Dr. Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, Acting Head of Service

Earlier today, President Muhammodu Buhari, approved the appointment of Dr (Mrs) Folasade Yemi-Esan, as Acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation. She replaces Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, who was asked to proceed on indefinite leave to allow conclusion of her ongoing trial by the EFCC.

Until her appointment, Dr (Mrs) Folasade Yemi-Esan was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Abuja.

Find below, the profile of the new Head of Civil Service.

1. The new Acting Head of Civil Service, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan hails from Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

2. Yemi-Esan was best graduating student in Dental Surgery from the University of Ibadan in 1987.

3. Yemi-Esan’s career in the Federal Civil Service began at the Federal Ministry of Health.

4. She rose to become Director in the ministry

5. In 2012, she was appointed Permanent Secretary, Service Policy and Strategy in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

6. Yemi-Esan served as Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Information, before proceeding to the Federal Ministry of Education — retaining same position.

7. The new Acting Head of Civil Service served as Director of Information in the State House (Presidential Villa), Abuja, from 2012 to 2014.

8. Yemi-Esan had also served as Information Attach’e in the Nigeria Information Service Centre, Embassy of Nigeria, Abijdan, Cote d’ Ivoire from 1992 to 1995.

9. She was the Press Attach’e and Head of the Information and Cultural Service Centre, Embassy of Nigeria, Paris, France from 2001 to 2003.

10. Yemi-Esan was the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, until her appointment as Acting Head of Civil Service on Sept. 18.

We wish her well in her new assignment.