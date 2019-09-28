12,386 Candidates Pass UI Post-UTME

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, UI, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka on Saturday September, 2019 rolled out a breakdown of the result of the 2019-2020 Post-UTME, conducted in the university recently.

Olayinka said that out of a total of 20,925 candidates expected, 19,482 took the exam with 1,475 absent.

According to him, 12,386 representing 63.7 percent scored 50 percent and above, while 7,097 representing 36.3 percent scored below 50 percent.

Also, the Vice Chancellor stated that 294 candidates scored between 80 and 92 percent and listed the 19 highest top scorers in the exercise with the score ranging from 92 percent to 87 percent as follows:

Ijoma Chidimma Nwanevu 92

Ijezie Ifeanyi Collins 91

Oyoyo Henry Demian 90

Olaniyi Elijah Oloruntomisin 90

Abraham Miracle Ifeoluwani 90

Adebayo Ayoade Rasaq 89

Omojola Samuel Sunday 89

Ogieva Osasikemwen Ann 89

Fakorede Sodiq Omobolaji 88

Falana Ayomikun Olayemi 88

Abiala Oluwaferanmi Isaac 88

Ayoade Mercy Ebunifeoluwa 88

Bello Fawaz Ariyo 88

Akinola Samuel Akinwumi 88

Elam Clement Ogar 87

Fasoro Mercy Mosunmola 87

Okoye Portian Ebuka 87

Mark David Inalegwu 87

Nwankwo Evans Onyebuchi 87

While it may be cheering news for the 12,386 Candidates that were successful in the Post-UTME exercise, only about 4,000 are likely to gain admission into the Premier University for the 2019/2020 academic session.