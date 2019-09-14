14 passengers kidnapped in Osun freed – Police

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 9:08 am


Police:

The 14 passengers travelling in a commercial bus kidnapped on Sunday at Ajeokun junction, Otan Ile/Imesi Ile road in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun state have been rescued by the police, according to THISDAY newspapers.

The newspaper said state Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Abiodun Ige, confirmed the rescue of the kidnapped passengers late Monday.

The police commissioner said all the abducted victims were rescued unhurt.

The kidnappers had reportedly pointed guns at the bus and ordered the passengers to come out before they were whisked away to an unknown destination.

Also, the Osun State Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Chief Aladesawe Adedeji, said all the 14 abducted victims have been rescued.

Adedeji, who named Ganiyu Waheed as one of the OPC members who led the operation to free them, said the rescue was made possible with the joint efforts of OPC, vigilance group, police, DSS officers among others.

He said they rescued the victims unhurt after a gun duel with the suspects before they (the abductors) took to their heels when they discovered they could no longer bear their fire powers.

