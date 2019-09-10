Shell Trains 7072 Youths In 16 Years To Prevent Pipeline Vanderlism

Authorities of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), said the company has trained 7,072 youths in the Niger Delta region in enterprise development in the past 16 years.

The oil giant also provided business start-up grants to 3,817 youths within the same period.

SPDC’s General Manager (Safety and Environment), Chidube Nnene-Anochie, disclosed this Monday, while speaking on measures being taken by the company to stem crude theft, at a media workshop on Pipelines Right of Way: Encroachment and Vandalism, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She noted that illegal refining and third-party interference with pipelines were the main sources of pollution in the Niger Delta.

Nnene-Anochie who was represented at the event by SPDC’s Compliance Monitoring Lead, Temitope Ajibade, said no spill was acceptable to the company.

She explained that SPDC had enhanced its community-based pipeline surveillance while promoting alternative livelihoods through Shell’s flagship youth entrepreneurship programme, Shell LiveWIRE.

“Between 2003 when Shell LiveWIRE was launched in Nigeria and now, the programme has trained 7,072 Niger Delta youths in enterprise development and provided business start-up grants to 3,817 2003.”

Nnene-Anochie disclosed that, in 2018 alone, “third party interference caused close to 90% of the number of spills of more than 100 kilograms from SPDC JV pipelines.

“A key priority for Shell companies in Nigeria remains to achieve the goal of no spills from our operations. No spill is acceptable, and we work hard to prevent them. However, SPDC cleans and remediates areas impacted by spills from its facilities irrespective of the cause,” he added.

Speaking earlier, SPDC’s General Manager (External Relations), Igo Weli, made the called on the federal government, communities and other stakeholders to help stem the incessant attack on oil assets in the Niger Delta.

He said the oil company loses about 10,000 barrels of oil from its pipelines to crude oil theft.

He described crude oil theft and artisanal refining of stolen crude as criminal acts “that are not only against the law but are also capable of mortgaging the future of the community.”

He said: “These are critical national assets with 55 per cent government interest and they produce the crude oil that accounts for over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign exchange and the bulk of government revenue.

“Hurting these assets means hurting the nation’s revenue, the economy of the states, the health of the people and the environment.

“Crude oil theft on the pipeline network resulted in a loss of around 11,000 barrels of oil a day in 2018, which is more than the approximate 9,000 bbl/d in 2017.”

He added that since 2012, SPDC had removed more than 1,160 illegal theft points on its joint venture pipelines in the Niger Delta.

He noted that in its June 2019 monthly report, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation which controls Nigeria’s 55 percent interest in the SPDC JV, said there was a 77% rise in oil pipeline vandalism and that 106 pipeline breaches were recorded in June, up from 60 in May.

According to Weli, SPDC was concerned about the lives and safety of those involved in pipeline vandalism and crude theft just as the company was concerned about the environment.

“As a responsible organisation, we put safety first and have constantly made this appeal to those involved in crude theft in the Niger Delta to stop destroying their land and heritage from the spill and pollution arising from their activities,” Weli added.