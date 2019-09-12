158 Nigerians return from Libya

Thursday, September 12, 2019 9:16 am


Some returnees from Libya being profiled

File: Some returnees from Libya being profiled

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday morning received another batch of 158 Nigerians from Libya.

Alhaji Idris Muhammed, the Head of NEMA Territorial Office in Lagos, told newsmen that the agency received the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that these returnees from Libya arrived in the country few hours after 187 Nigerians returned from South Africa.

Muhammed said the Libya returnees were brought back in a chartered flight, Al Buraq Air aircraft, which landed at the cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at about 12:55 a.m.

According to him, the evacuation of  this batch of Nigerians from Libya was facilitated  by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU) under the Assisted Voluntary Returnees Programme.

“The breakdown of the returnees after profiling indicates that they are 56 adult female including eight pregnant women, three female children and five female infants.

“It also includes 84 male adult, five male children and five male infants,  while seven returnees have minor medical cases.”

Other agencies involved in the reception of the returnees were the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Nigeria Immigration Service and the Federal Airports Authourity of Nigeria.

