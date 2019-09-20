165,631 PVCs not collected in Kogi, 40,912 in Bayelsa – INEC

Friday, September 20, 2019 6:23 am


File: Some Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that 165,631 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected in kogi and 40,912 in Bayelsa, as at Sept. 13.

The commission disclosed on Thursday in a progress report on PVC collection, which it started on Sept. 2, ahead of  Nov. 16 governorship elections in the two states.
 
The infographic reports title:  “Consolidated PVCs collection as at Sept. 13”, , made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), revealed that so far 5,269 PVCs were collected in Kogi within the first two weeks out of  170,900 uncollected cards in the state.
 
The report, which was broken down per local government in each state, also revealed that in Bayelsa 6,581 cards were so far collected within the same two weeks, out of 47,493 opening balance of uncollected PVCs as at Sept. 2.
It shows that in Bayelsa 2,045 cards were collected within the first week and 4,536 in the second week, while in Kogi 2,276 and 2,993 cards were collected in first and second weeks respectively.
The collection of PVCs will continue till  Sept. 30 in the two states.
The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi urged registered voters in the two states yet to collect their PVCs to do so.
“We appeal to all eligible voters in Bayelsa and Kogi who have not collected their PVCs to do so before the deadline.”

