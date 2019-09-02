2 Nigerien with pistols, electronics intercepted  by NIS

2 Nigerien with pistols, electronics intercepted  by NIS

Sunday, September 29, 2019 1:33 pm


Mohammed Babandede, CG, NIS

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has intercepted two Nigerien with pistols, computers and phones at Kongolam border, Katsina.

NIS Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday James made this known in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

According to him, the interception was as a result of the swift operation by the NIS border operatives.

“This action by the operatives was after the visit by the Comptroller-General, NIS Muhammad Babandede and his Customs counterpart, Col. Hammeed Ali (rtd), to assess the level of cooperation, synergy and successes so far recorded’’.

James further said that the two Nigerien had attempted to open fire in defiance and to evade arrest.

“The gallant operatives overpowered them leaving one dead and the other who survived is helping with useful information about their activities.

“After due interrogation and profiling the surviving criminal has been handed over to the police for further necessary action’’.

He advised the border communities to desist from conniving and sabotaging government efforts at ensuring safer borders. (

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Prince Harry starts trip to Malawi in next leg of African tour
    9 mins ago

    Open University law students hail Buhari for signing NOUN law
    22 mins ago

    Research Institute inaugurates platform on irvingia in Imo
    34 mins ago

    In pictures: Release of Samson Siasia’s Mother From Kidnappers  
    40 mins ago

    Independence anniversary: Obajana monarch gets peace award
    46 mins ago

    Flood: NEMA advises 4 communities in Imo to relocate
    52 mins ago

    OML 25 Flow station: $1.7bn lost to 2 years closure, says NNPC
    1 hour ago

    Nigerian Pastors, Sexual Sin, Adeboye and Billy Graham’s Rule