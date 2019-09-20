20-year-old man drowns in Kano

20-year-old man drowns in Kano

Monday, September 23, 2019 10:33 pm


River

A 20-year-old man, Sani Iliyasu has drowned while bathing in a pond at Bachirawa, Darerawa in Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State, the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Malam Saidu Mohammed said.

Mohammed who confirmed the incident in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kano, said that the incident happened on Sunday when the deceased went to take his bath.

“We received a distress call today from one Malam Abdulrahman Adamu, at about 12: 45p.m., that Iliyasu’s body was found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 01:00p.m., where we recovered Iliyasu’s dead body.”

Mohammed said that the remains was handed over to the ward head of Zangon Barebari, Alhaji Ahmed Isa.

NAN recalled that a 16-year-old boy, Shahid Lawal, also drowned while bathing in a pond at Bacharawa Ramin Kasa, Fagge Local Government Area in Kano on Sept. 5.

However, the cause of both incidents are still under investigation according to Mohammed.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    48 mins ago

    France, Germany, Britain: Iran ‘bears responsibility’ on Saudi attack
    56 mins ago

    2 security members killed, IS hideouts destroyed in Iraq
    1 hour ago

    Messi wins 6th best FIFA player of the year
    2 hours ago

    Kogi guber: APM sniffs subversive move
    2 hours ago

    Amaechi tasks CCECC to speed up work on Lagos -Ibadan Rail project
    2 hours ago

    Oil rises about 1% on concerns about return of Saudi output
    2 hours ago

    Buhari visits, congratulates UNGA President
    2 hours ago

    Again, tribunal dismisses AD’s petition, reaffirm’s Sanwo-Olu’s victory