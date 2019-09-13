52 candidates set to participate in Bayelsa gov election — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 52 political parties and its candidates are ready to participate in the Bayelsa governorship election on Nov. 16.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the form to that effect was displayed at INEC office in Yenagoa on Friday.

The political parties are Accord, ANRP, ADP, APP and DPP, APGA, BNPP, CAP, PDP, APC, FJPN, Fresh Democractic Party and GPN, among others.

Some of the candidates are Mr David Lyon, APC, Sen. Douye Diri, PDP, Azibataram Cameron, ANRP, Mrs Helen Okorodas, ACD.

Mr Wilfred Ifogah, INEC Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, told NAN that a total of 52 parties were able to provide condidates for the election.

According to Ifogah, the candidates include, 46 males, 6 females.

“Well, there are other parties but only these 52 parties met the qualifications and are able to provide candidates,” he explained