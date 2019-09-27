59th Independence Celebration: Oyo Govt. Announces Programmes of Activities

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

As part of the activities lined up for the commemoration of 2019 Independence Day celebration, Oyo State Government has concluded arrangements to organize match past for the primary and secondary school students, voluntary organisations, military and para – militaries agencies and various unions at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba on Tuesday st October, 2019.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun made this disclosure on Friday in Ibadan, saying that the theme of this year celebration is “Moving Nigeria from Poverty to Posterity”.

Olatubosun remarked that the celebration was an ideal platform for national integration; hence, the day would be celebrated in all the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital territory.

He said further that the celebration had commenced on Wednesday 25th September,2019 with school competition which involved Essay writing and debate at the House of Chief Secretariat, Ibadan.

A Special Jumat Service was scheduled to hold on Friday 27th September, 2019, when the Deputy Governor of Oyo State Engineer Rauf Olaniyan was expected to lead top civil servants and government functionaries from the state secretariat to the Central Mosque, Oja-Oba, Ibadan.

Similarly, thanksgiving service would hold at the St. Peters Anglican Cathedral Aremo, Ibadan on Sunday 29th September, 2019 at 10:00am, where the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, would be expected to also lead the Christian civil servants to the church.

The Commissioner hinted that other highlights of the programme included cycling and cultural display by the Oyo State Cultural Troupe and the NYSC Cultural Troupe as well as Novelty Match amongst others.

The Commissioner, therefore, enjoined all the invited dignitaries, public and private schools, military and para – military agencies, unions and voluntary organizations to attend punctually, stressing that government would provide adequate security for lives and property throughout the period of the celebration.