59th Independence Celebration: Oyo Organizes One Day Essay Competition

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

As part of the activities lined up for the commemoration of the year 2019 Independence day celebration, Oyo State Government through the Ministry of Youths and Sports, in collaboration with the State Ministry of Education Science and Technology has organized a one day essay competition for primary and secondary school pupils across the state tagged, “Nigeria and the Challenges of Insecurity in the 21st Century”, on Thursday in Ibadan.

Among the selected primary and secondary schools were L.A Primary School Isale Oyo, Rehoboth Nursery & Primary School, Ibadan, Community Primary School Sasa Ibadan, Queen of Apostle, Ibadan, Igboora High School, Igbo-Ora, Corner Stone Model College, and Pacesetter Comprehensive College, Oluyole, Ibadan among others.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Honorable Seun Fakorede, commended the students for their impressive performance and urged them to always give their best during academic exercises, noting that the future held better opportunity for them.

The Commissioner further implored the students to strive hard in order to attain greater heights in future while appreciating the teachers who he said had invested so much in their future.

He said, “It is a thing of joy that we can still have pupils from our public schools performing so excellently at external academic exercise like this. It shows that the investment of this current administration on education is yielding good result. I want to urge you to keep up the good work our teachers are helping you to do and put all your efforts at achieving excellence in all you do, look at me as a model, it shows that the future really belongs to we young ones”.

The Commissioner for Education, Professor Kehinde Shangodoyin, represented by the deputy director at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Abiodun Bisi, advised the students to imbibe the sense of love for one another as well as humanity because God created each person to impact positively on humanity.

L.A Primary School, Isale Oyo took the first position among the primary schools while Pace Setter Comprehensive College took the first position among the Secondary schools that took part in the competition.