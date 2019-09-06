6 militants killed in shootout with police near Egypt’s capital

6 militants killed in shootout with police near Egypt’s capital

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 1:41 pm


Egyptian soldiers

At least six terrorists were killed on Tuesday in exchange of fire with the police forces near Cairo, the country’ Interior Ministry said in a statement on its official Facebook page.

“The Police received information about the hideout of some terrorists on the outskirt of the capital,’’ the statement said.

The suspected elements were preparing for series of terrorist operations, the statement added.

Egypt has been launching a security operation to uproot terrorism following the ouster of the former President Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

The anti-security attacks, mainly centred in Sinai Peninsula, have left hundreds of army soldiers and policemen killed. (Xinhua/NAN)

