615 is Oyo State Emergency Security Number

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has launched 615, as the new emergency security number in Oyo State.

This was revealed by the Governor of the state, Engineer Seyi Makinde as one of his administration’s move to safeguard the lives and property of citizens of the state.

According to him, the new number, which will be easy to recall is part of plans to have a more effective communication’s centre in the state.

The number, 615, is toll free and is expected to be handled by competent operatives of the state’s Emergency Communications Centre throughout the day.

This has been seen as a laudable initiative considering that in several advanced countries their emergency numbers are usually three figures, which are easy to remember.

When our correspondent dialed the number around 8:31 pm to ensure if it was functional, the call was picked after about 48 seconds and the call, which was picked by Sunday Olumuyiwa was crystal clear.

Olumuyiwa, who shed light on the operation of the number, stated that it links with the police, fire brigade and other essential services, assuring the people of Oyo State that it is up and running 24/7 days.