65th Birthday: Oyedepo tops trends on twitter

Friday, September 27, 2019 4:56 pm


Bishop David Oyedepo: Founder Living Faith Church

As the Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, turns 65, his name topped Twitter’s trending charts on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that friends, well-wishers and fans took to social media platforms to celebrate Oyedepo, who is dubbed the wealthiest pastor in Nigeria.

@DavidOyedepoMin wrote: “Happy Birthday to our father and President of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo! #Celebrating65years #Happy65thBirthdayBishopDavidOyedepo #IHaveDominion”.

A fan, @nurse_sexxy tweeted: “Happy birthday papa … God bless you abundantly, I love you papa”.

“Happy birthday Bishop David Oyedepo…. 65 sure looks good on you. 100 more to come….we love you…, “@jeny_kokolet wrote.

Another user, @peterokohugbede, said, “Happy birthday, God’s Servant! Happy birthday, God’s General! I’m a living witness of the liberation mandate. Fresh oil and grace, Bishop David Oyedepo”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyedepo, born on Sept. 27, 1954, is also the Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota in Ogun and Landmark University, Omu-Aran in Kwara.

The clergyman, named in 2011 by Forbes as the wealthiest pastor in Nigeria, has been described as one of the pioneers of the Christian charismatic movement in Africa.

He heads the single largest church in the world, which is also known as Winners’ Chapel.

NAN also reports that the popular cleric is currently leading the trend on Twitter with over 3,168 tweets, in celebration of his birthday.

Big Brother Naija housemates, Ceec and Tacha, were neck and neck on Twitter trend, behind Oyedepo, as at the time of filing this report.

