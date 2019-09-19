66-day-old Chinese infant undergoes heart transplant

66-day-old Chinese infant undergoes heart transplant

Thursday, September 19, 2019 2:03 pm


Health

 A hospital in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, said on Thursday that it successfully carried out a heart transplant on a 66-day-old, 3-kg infant.

According to the Union Hospital affiliated to Tongji Medical College of Huangzhong University of Science and Technology this is the youngest and lightest baby to receive such a surgery reported in China.

The baby girl was found to have aortic stenosis before she was born on April 3, and was diagnosed in May with congenital noncompaction of the ventricular myocardium.

The baby was also diagnosed with other congenital cardiac defects and experts said that heart transplant was the only way to extend the patient’s life.

On June 8, the baby matched with a suitable heart donor from a 4-year-old child, who lost all brain function.

The surgery was conducted at 2:35 p.m. the same day and lasted about five hours.

Dong Nianguo, head of the surgery team said so far, the baby’s heart and lung functions have gradually recovered and she is in stable condition.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    24 mins ago

    Mugabe: What legacy?
    1 hour ago

    Court orders forfeiture of all P&ID assets in Nigeria
    1 hour ago

    Nothing to celebrate on Saudi Arabian oil facility attack – Minister
    2 hours ago

    Serial killings: Residents of Rivers wait for police reaction on photos/video of alleged suspect
    2 hours ago

    Tricyclist in court for cheating
    2 hours ago

    ‘Our Tax Reforms Have Increased Growth, Reduced Poverty’-Samuel Jibao
    3 hours ago

    Why SLAA is Among the Best-Ebenezer Macaulay
    3 hours ago

    Buhari attends 74th Session of UN General Assembly in New York