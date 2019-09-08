8 newborns die in fire at Algerian hospital

8 newborns die in fire at Algerian hospital

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 9:41 am


File: A Fire Bus

Eight newborns died in a huge fire that broke out at the maternity unit of an Algerian hospital on Tuesday, the civil defence authority said.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at the hospital in Oued Souf, an area 700 kilometres south east of the capital Algiers, according to the authority.

The babies died of burns or smoke inhalation, it said, adding that 11 other infants and 65 people, including 37 women, were rescued.

In 2018, a huge fire ripped through the same hospital, causing damage to large parts of it.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Haiti legislator fires gun at protest, injuring photojournalist
    58 mins ago

    Group hails FG for siting projects in Daura
    1 hour ago

    Oil slips amidst global demand concerns
    1 hour ago

    14 passengers kidnapped in Osun freed – Police
    2 hours ago

    Presidential Powers and the VP
    2 hours ago

    Thomas Cook airline in Nordic region to resume flights
    2 hours ago

    BBNaija(S4): Mike, Tacha, Ike, Elozonam, Cindy up for eviction
    3 hours ago

    BBNaija (S4): Seyi becomes Head of House, again