Alleged 90bn scam: Osinbajo vows to wave immunity

Vice President (VP)Yemi Osinbajo, has declared his readiness to waive his constitutional immunity to enable him to engage his accuser,Timi Frank, in a robust adjudication over the allegation that N90billion was released by Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to the VP for prosecution 2019 presidential election.

Osinbajo made this declaration in a tweet he authored this afternoon. Already, he had asked his lawyer to write Timi Frank on his readiness to institute libel case against him and one other author of the the press release.

This is coming against the backdrop of the allegation of N90b fraud allegedly involving the Vice President .

But Timi in reaction to the threat, urged the Vice president to suspend his executive power as a means of ensuring that he doesn’t take undue advantage of his office as long as the case is being adjudicated.

Osinbajo, in a tweet he posted, described the allegations as “falsehood.”

Below is the full text of his tweet:

“In the past few days, a spate of reckless and malicious falsehoods have been peddled in the media against me by a group of malicious individuals.

“The defamatory and misleading assertions invented by this clique had mostly been making the social media rounds anonymously.

“I have today instructed the commencement of legal action against two individuals, one Timi Frank, and another Katch Ononuju, who have put their names to these odious falsehoods.

“I will waive my constitutional immunity to enable the most robust adjudication of these claims of libel and malicious falsehood.”