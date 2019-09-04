Alleged Mosque Demolition: Former works commissioner defends Wike

A former commissioner of works in Rivers State and member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, in the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, has described claims that Governor Nyesom Wike demolished a mosque in Rainbow Town, Port Harcourt as untrue. Dekor, against the backdrop of the attacks against Wike over alleged demolition said no mosque existed on the said land ab initio, contrary to insinuations by critics of the Governor.

The former Commissioner for Works added that there were no records when he was in office or from his predecessors to show that a mosque existed on the said land.

He frowned at the unsavory comments of those he described as ‘political desperadoes’ with no other aim than to incite the Muslim community against the State Governor.

The lawmaker, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, Monday also noted that the crisis over the land on which the purported mosque was to be built predated Governor Wike, having been resolved by a subsisting court judgment in Suit Number PHC/986/2012 between Registered Trustees of Trans Amadi, Mosque, Port Harcourt (claimant) versus the Commissioner, Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning, Rivers State, the Governor of Rivers State and the Attorney General of Rivers State (defendants).

Rt. Hon. Dekor affirmed that the court in that judgment ruled that the claimants had no approval to build on the disputed land.

He recalled that these anti-Wike propagandists had in all their commentaries affirmed that under former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, the said ‘mosque’ was also demolished two times.

“To every rational thinker, one again wonders why there was no hue and cry against Amaechi. Why all these noise against Wike? It clearly shows that there is more to all these than meets the eye”, he said.

The federal lawmaker, who was also one time Deputy Speaker in the State House of Assembly, noted that the mosque demolition drama that is playing out in Rivers could be likened to the biblical story of two women who appeared before Solomon contending for the ownership of a baby, adding that while the culprit ascribed to the suggestion of cutting the baby into two equal parts, the mother of the baby declined, reasoning that when the baby grows up, it would know its mother.

“These enemies of the State are fanning the embers of hate against Governor Wike, rooting to burn down the State just because they no longer have any stake in Rivers State for the simple reason that they have long been rejected by the people”, he stated.

It will be recalled that ex-warlord and the leader of Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Front, Alhaji Asari Dokubo was one of the Muslim leaders in State who are insisting that the Rivers State Governor demolished an existing Mosque in Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt, about two weeks ago, a claim the Governor described as untrue after visiting the site. But Dokubo in a video posted online that he and members his family worshiped there.