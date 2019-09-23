Alleged N2.4bn fraud: Court again adjourns suit against Innosson, others

Alleged N2.4bn fraud: Court again adjourns suit against Innosson, others

Monday, September 23, 2019 3:26 pm


Innocent Chukwuma, CEO, Innoson motors

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, further adjourned hearing in the alleged N2.4 billion fraud case filed against Innosson Nigeria Ltd, and others.

Others named as defendants in the charge are Charles Chukwuma, Maximian Chukwura, Mitsui Osk Lines and Anajekwu Sunny.

The case which was earlier fixed for Monday, could not proceed as the court did not sit.

A new date will now be communicated to parties.

Justice Ayokunle Faji had on June 24, issued a bench warrant for the arrest and production in court of the first, second and fifth defendant for failing to appear in court .

Granting the bench warrant, the court held that the prosecution’s application had merit since it was evident that the defendants had never appeared before it, hence the issuance of warrant of arrest.

Although the police had earlier arraigned the defendants over the alleged N2.4 billion shipping fraud, the Attorney-General of the Federation, later took over the case.

In the charge, the prosecution accused the defendants of conspiring to unlawfully falsify shipping clearance documents.

They were accused of “uttering” (presenting) the alleged falsified shipping documents as collateral to Guaranty Trust Bank Plc to allegedly obtain a loan of N2.4 billion.

The prosecution claimed that the defendants committed the offence at Apapa wharf on Oct. 10, 2013.

The prosecution said the alleged offence contravened sections 1(2) (c) and 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, Laws of the Federation 2004.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Just in: Gunmen kidnap 14 passengers in Osun
    7 mins ago

    Sanwo-Olu: Tribunal dismisses LP’s petition
    23 mins ago

    Police arrest 40 armed robbers, 29 cultists and 19 murder suspects, says Lagos CP
    36 mins ago

    Arrest of drug dealer: Union warns Nigerians in Pretoria to be vigilant
    57 mins ago

    Many federal roads in deplorable condition – Survey
    1 hour ago

    Six Nigerian students cancel trip for Robotics Competition in S/Africa
    2 hours ago

    Alleged N950m fraud: “You have case to answer,” Court tells Shekarau, 2 others
    2 hours ago

    Passengers comfort crew as last Thomas Cook flight lands in Britain