Another Activist, Chido Onuma, Arrested by SSS

Another Activist, Chido Onuma, Arrested by SSS

Sunday, September 29, 2019 6:53 pm


Chido Onuma

Mr Chido Onuma, a journalist and author, and Executive Director of the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), was arrested at the Abuja airport on Sunday evening, an associate revealed. 

The journalist, according to a report by Premium Times, returned to Nigeria from Spain where he recently bagged a doctorate in communication studies.

Onuma arrived via a Lufthansa airline and was waiting for his luggage at about 5:00 p.m. “when SSS officials accosted him,” the associate who was at the airport to receive Mr Onumah said.

 

The International Centre for Investigative Reporting also reported that Onumah, the author of several books, including We Are All Biafrans, was arrested. a journalist and activist, Onumah is the brain behind Corruption Anonymous, a whistleblower protection advocacy initiative.

“He arrived from Spain at about 4.30pm Sunday and was picked up as soon as he got to the immigration desk but was able to make one phone call alerting a friend of his arrest by the DSS, before he was became unreachable. Calls for his phone have not been answered since.

Onumah left Nigeria about three weeks ago to attend a whistleblower conference in Scotland before proceeding to Spain, where he defended his doctoral thesis.”

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    27 mins ago

    Why Many Nigerian Graduates Can’t Write Application Letters – Monarch
    30 mins ago

    God will frustrate any evil cabal in Nigeria – Tunde Bakare
    35 mins ago

    Banks allocate N15.13trn credit to private sector -NBS
    39 mins ago

    INEC Taraba REC, Baba Yusuf, dies
    44 mins ago

    Police arrest notorious cult leaders in Bariga, Lagos
    48 mins ago

    Ndidi scores as Leicester City thrash Newcastle United 5-0
    54 mins ago

    Workers threaten to ground WAEC offices nationwide
    60 mins ago

    Desecration of Qur’an: Zamfara promises N2m reward for information