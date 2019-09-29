Another Activist, Chido Onuma, Arrested by SSS

Mr Chido Onuma, a journalist and author, and Executive Director of the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), was arrested at the Abuja airport on Sunday evening, an associate revealed.

The journalist, according to a report by Premium Times, returned to Nigeria from Spain where he recently bagged a doctorate in communication studies.

Onuma arrived via a Lufthansa airline and was waiting for his luggage at about 5:00 p.m. “when SSS officials accosted him,” the associate who was at the airport to receive Mr Onumah said.

The International Centre for Investigative Reporting also reported that Onumah, the author of several books, including We Are All Biafrans, was arrested. a journalist and activist, Onumah is the brain behind Corruption Anonymous, a whistleblower protection advocacy initiative.

“He arrived from Spain at about 4.30pm Sunday and was picked up as soon as he got to the immigration desk but was able to make one phone call alerting a friend of his arrest by the DSS, before he was became unreachable. Calls for his phone have not been answered since.

Onumah left Nigeria about three weeks ago to attend a whistleblower conference in Scotland before proceeding to Spain, where he defended his doctoral thesis.”