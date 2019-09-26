APC speaks on Tinubu other members’ posters for 2023 presidency

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has distant itself from posters of its members contesting for 2023 presidency.

The party says that such posters were posted by mischief makers and not from the party members.

The National Publicity Secretary of APC, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who said this at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, said that the party did not have any activity about 2023 elections than to focus on governance.

The posters of APC chieftain, Bola Tinubu, Gov. Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, had been sighted in some parts of the country.

Issa-Onilu, who said that the governing party was faced with challenges of governance, security, economy and corruption, said that it would focus on policies, projects and programmes that were imperative to Nigerians.

“As a party, we want to state clearly that having won elections convincingly and having been given the mandate to run government for the next four years, our major and only focus now is governance.

“We are not engaging in any other activity about 2023 elections.

“Wherever you see such (posters) you can be sure it is from mischief makers to continue to take actions to cause distractions for the governing party.

“We are to deal with the challenges of governance, security, economy and corruption as well as other associated issues. That is what we are focused on.

“So, as a party, we understand that the social contract we have signed with the people of Nigeria with the renewal of our mandate,” the party’s

Issa-Onilu also urged the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) not to undermine the order and security, particularly the judiciary as an important institution of the country.(NAN)