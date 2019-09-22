APC wants free, fair LG Poll in Adamawa

The Adamawa All Progressives Congress (APC) has challenged the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission to ensure that the November local government poll in the state is free and fair.

Dr Umar Duhu a member of the state’s Steering Committee of the party disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yola.

” Yes, we have confidence there will be rule of law during the forthcoming local government election in the state.

” But I want to tell you in confidence, we will not sit by and watch anybody subvert the due process in terms of electioneering and announcing the results.

” Because, we will ensure that the election is free and fair and whoever wins must be declared,” Duhu said.

On the reconciliation of aggrieved party members in the state, he said the reconciliation was real and it would be sustained.

He said the three key players in the reconciliation include the former governor of the state Umaru Bindow, Malam Nuhu Ribadu and Dr Halilu Modi recently met in Abuja and publicly announced that they had forgiven one another and are ready to work together for the interest of the APC at the state and national levels.