APC Youth Wing solicits 40% representation in governance

APC Youth Wing solicits 40% representation in governance

Thursday, September 19, 2019 8:01 am


Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole

The Youth Wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the government to ensure 40 per cent youths representation in governance.

The National Youth Leader of APC, Mr Sadiq Abubakar, made the call on Wednesday after meeting with APC Youths Support Group in Abuja.

“We are expecting 40 per cent youths representation in governance, we are expecting appointments for heads of parastatals and agencies.

“We haven’t found much of our own representation in the newly constituted Federal Executive Council,” Abubakar said.

He said that the meeting was to share ideas on how they could come out with economic policies to better the lives of Nigerian youths.

According to him, there is need for economic blueprint that will discourage our youths from working abroad.

“Basically what was discussed was to show appreciation to our youth support group over the party’s victory in the last general elections.

“To see how youths can steer the affairs of the country and how policies are being made to protect the interest of Nigerian youths,” APC youth leader said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    46 mins ago

    Kogi PDP Crisis: Why I’m in court – Abubakar Ibrahim
    1 hour ago

    Jigawa Assembly chides Lagos counterpart over reaction to arrests
    1 hour ago

    Governors partner TCN to improve power supply
    2 hours ago

    Osinbajo: Group slams Fani-Kayode, Odumakin
    2 hours ago

    Onyeama did not refuse to appear before Reps, says foreign ministry
    2 hours ago

    Wrestling: Adekuoroye qualifies for Tokyo 2020 Olympics
    Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus comes on as a substitute to replace Sergio Aguero as manager Pep Guardiola gives instructions to Leroy Sane REUTERS/Phil Noble 2 hours ago

    City put aside domestic slip with 3-0 win at Shakhtar
    2 hours ago

    Vintage Di Maria helps PSG overwhelm Real Madrid