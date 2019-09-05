Apple places $7bn in return to bond market

Apple places $7bn in return to bond market

Thursday, September 5, 2019 11:26 pm


Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Thursday it had sold 7 billion dollars of bonds at yields ranging up to 103 basis points over the equivalent U.S. Treasury on maturities of up to 30 years, its first such debt issues since November 2017.

The company had said on Wednesday it was offering the five sets of notes, the first of which matures in 2022, to fund a range of needs including share repurchases, dividend payments, capital expenditures, acquisitions and repayment of debt.

Apple had cash and cash equivalents worth 50.53 billion dollars, as of June 29 as well as tens of billions more in securities holdings.

Aggregate net proceeds from the sale will be about $6.96 billion dollars after deducting underwriting discounts and Apple’s offering expense, the company said.

(Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Southeast Governors plead for expansion of Enugu Airport tarmac
    7 mins ago

    Africa’s food, beverage growth to hit $1trn by 2030 – World Bank Expert
    Lai-Mohammed 11 mins ago

    FG explains recall of High Commissioner to S/Africa
    15 mins ago

    Police parade 72 suspects, rescues 22 victims from kidnappers’den
    22 mins ago

    Xenophobia: Boycott South African goods, services–Oshiomhole
    27 mins ago

    Kogi, Bayelsa guber polls: INEC says no late submission will be entertained
    30 mins ago

    Capital importation drops by -31.41% in Q2, 2019 – NBS
    37 mins ago

    Insecurity: Police ready to deploy special forces to South-West – IGP