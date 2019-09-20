Arrested Rivers Serial Killer: Police Commissioner to Brief Media today, 20 September, 2019.

The notorious serial killer, Gracious David West, was yesterday, 19 September 2019, arrested by the Police in Rivers State. The Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura will, therefore, be briefing the media on this significant Police breakthrough today, Thursday, 20 September, 2019.

The 26-year old killer from Buguma LGA of Rivers State, who is also a member of the Degbam cult group was arrested along East-West Road enroute to Uyo from Port Harcourt.

He has since made useful statements to the Police. Investigation is on with a view to ascertaining his motives and possible accomplices.