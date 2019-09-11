Aspire For Political Leadership, Betsy Obaseki Charges Women

Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Besty Obaseki has urged women to aspire to political leadership positions, to enable them contribute meaningfully to the development of a society.

Betsy Obaseki gave the charge in Benin, at the opening ceremony of an International Capacity Building Programme, organized by Office of the First Lady of Edo State, in collaboration with African Women Empowerment Guild (AWEG) and Human Capacity Developer, Amanda Sawyer.

The First Lady who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Gender and Social Development, Dr. (Mrs.) Joy Ebhodaghe, noted that the Obaseki-led administration is not gender-discriminatory, as political appointments are based on merit.

She thanked Amanda Sawyer for her kind gesture to offer free capacity training to women leaders in the state.

Also speaking, the Chief Judge of the State, Justice (Mrs.) Esohe Ikponmwen, opined that for women to be relevant in the society, education of the Girl-Child must be closely monitored.

Justice Ikponmwen who was represented by Mrs. Franca Oghoator, noted that developing women for effective functioning in today’s world cannot be over emphasized.

The training workshop is expected to equip participants with negotiation skills, business development, communication and conflict resolution skills, to enable them impact positively on the socio-political development of women in the state.