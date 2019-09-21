ASUP Chairman, Four Others Kidnapped in Saki

Saturday, September 21, 2019 7:04 pm


Mr Shina Olukolu

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo-Ora, Mr. Opadijo Olujide by unknown gunmen.

According to the Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, Olujide was kidnapped alongside Secretary of the Union, Gbenga Alayande and three others last Thursday September 19, 2019.

The victims were kidnapped on their way from Saki to their base after the union’s meeting.

Confirming the incidence, Fadeyi said that the command is trying its best to ensure their release, stressing that the police is on top of the situation.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Shina Olukolu had visited the scene of the incident for an on-the-spot assessment and is working to ensure their release.

