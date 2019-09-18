At least 30 killed in Liberian school fire – source

At least 30 killed in Liberian school fire – source

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 7:37 pm


Liberia President, George Weah

Fire broke out at a school on Wednesday near Liberia’s capital Monrovia, killing at least 28 people, among them were 26 children, a source with the emergency services told Xinhua.

The source, who claimed anonymity, said there were more than 30 students at the school and they were all asleep when the fire broke.

The Liberian President, George Weah, confirmed the incident on his Twitter account, expressing condolence to the families of the children that died in the incident.

“This is a tough time for the families of the victims and the Liberians.

“My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved,’’ Weah said. (Xinhua/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Fayemi to Wike: Now, I understand why they call you ‘Mr Projects’
    24 mins ago

    When Pastor Adeboye took soul-winning to Russia
    40 mins ago

    Rtd civil servant prays court for divorce to avoid committing suicide
    50 mins ago

    Tribunal reserves judgment in Kano governorship election
    57 mins ago

    Experts hail CBN on implementation of cashless policy
    58 mins ago

    House of Reps recommend Air Peace boss for national award
    1 hour ago

    Houthis used drones with 4 warheads to attack Saudi Aramco facilities – Spokesman
    1 hour ago

    UNGA 2019: No room for fancy speeches, UN Chief tells world leaders