Atiku, PDP failed to prove non-qualification of Buhari – Tribunal

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday held that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the PDP have failed to prove the onus on the non-qualification of president Muhammadu Buhari to contest the Feb. 23 general election.

Delivering judgment, Justice Mohammed Garba, held that evidence before the court shows that Buhari obtained Cambridge West African Examination Council (WAEC).

“I have no doubt in my mind that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent does not possess the qualification to contest the election into the office of the President as stipulated in section 131, 137, 138 of the Constitution. I am also of the firm view that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent submitted false information which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification to contest the election into the Office of the President as prescribed in section 35(1) of the Evidence Act, 2011,” Justice Garba said.