Attack on Kogi primary further unites aspirants, says PDP

Attack on Kogi primary further unites aspirants, says PDP

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 4:21 pm


Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said that the gunmen attack on its governorship primary election in Kogi has further united its aspirants, stakeholders, leaders, members and supporters.

Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary of the party, said this while addressing newsmen at the party National Secretariat in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that processes of the primary were still intact and would be peacefully concluded.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governorship primary election was disrupted in the early hours of Wednesday when gunmen invaded the venue of the election, Lokoja Confluence Stadium.

NAN further reports that voting had ended and sorting of votes were going on when the gunmen came to the venue at about 1:45a.m. and started shooting from different directions.

Ologbondiyan noted that the party electoral committee members were still in the state to complete the process.

He  described the attack as a failed desperate attempt to prevent PDP from presenting a candidate for the election.

He also said that nothing could sway PDP resolve and peoples’ will to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Nov. 16 election.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP had a peaceful, decent, clean, clear, credible and transparent process in the conduct of our primary,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said that the people of Kogi had never in history, bowed in subjugation to anybody no matter the force or intimidation.

“We have decided to take back their state by voting in the PDP on  Nov. 16,” he said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    24 mins ago

    Kogi PDP primary election: Fintiri in crucial meeting with aspirants
    1 hour ago

    U.S. fines google $170m for YouTube collecting data on children
    1 hour ago

    Police arraign 2 domestic workers for stealing employer’s N50m jewellery
    1 hour ago

    Kogi PDP gov pry: One feared dead, many injured
    2 hours ago

    Ways South African Authorities Caused the Xenophobic Attacks
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Nigeria recalls Ambassador from South Africa
    4 hours ago

    MTN offices in P/ Harcourt over shut over fears of mob attack
    4 hours ago

    Tension as angry mobs target Shoprite, MTN others in Abuja