Attack on Kogi primary further unites aspirants, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said that the gunmen attack on its governorship primary election in Kogi has further united its aspirants, stakeholders, leaders, members and supporters.

Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary of the party, said this while addressing newsmen at the party National Secretariat in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that processes of the primary were still intact and would be peacefully concluded.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governorship primary election was disrupted in the early hours of Wednesday when gunmen invaded the venue of the election, Lokoja Confluence Stadium.

NAN further reports that voting had ended and sorting of votes were going on when the gunmen came to the venue at about 1:45a.m. and started shooting from different directions.

Ologbondiyan noted that the party electoral committee members were still in the state to complete the process.

He described the attack as a failed desperate attempt to prevent PDP from presenting a candidate for the election.

He also said that nothing could sway PDP resolve and peoples’ will to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Nov. 16 election.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP had a peaceful, decent, clean, clear, credible and transparent process in the conduct of our primary,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said that the people of Kogi had never in history, bowed in subjugation to anybody no matter the force or intimidation.

“We have decided to take back their state by voting in the PDP on Nov. 16,” he said.