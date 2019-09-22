Aubameyang late strike earns 3-2 win for Arsenal over Aston Villa

Sunday, September 22, 2019 10:54 pm


Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal twice battled back from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s late effort securing the points in a thriller at the Emirates on Sunday.

John McGinn gave Aston Villa a 20th minute lead and Arsenal’s task became even harder when Ainsley Maitland-

Niles was shown a second yellow card 20 minutes later.

In spite of being a man down, the hosts dominated possession and equalised on the hour when Nicolas Pepe converted from the penalty kick spot.

That was after midfielder Matteo Guendouzi was fouled in the area by Björn Engels.

Aston Villa were ahead again almost immediately through Wesley, but Calum Chambers replied again for the hosts in the 81st minute.

Aubameyang then pounced to complete a remarkable win for Unai Emery’s side who moved into fourth spot with 11 points.

Aston Villa are third from bottom with four points.(Reuters/NAN)

