Ban on street trading: Mobile Courts to become operational, says Wike

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

After one week of the inauguration of the Taskforce on Street Trading and The Illegal Markets and Motorparks,the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that the Mobile Courts will become operational on September 2, 2019.

Addressing Operatives of the Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Sunday , Governor Wike said that the magistrates would be deployed to the various locations on Monday.

He said: “From tomorrow, magistrates will sit at the various locations to prosecute offenders of the law banning street trading.

“Your business is to arrest the offenders in line with the law and take them to the magistrates for trial. Anyone that is guilty will be sanctioned by the magistrates “.

He warned the Operatives of the Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks against taking laws into their hands. He stated that the State Government will not tolerate them manhandling any offender.

Governor Wike said that the ultimate goal of the exercise is to ensure that there are no street traders in Port Harcourt and that illegal motor Parks are closed.

“We don’t want to see any street traders anywhere in Port Harcourt. Your duty is to ensure that the streets are clean.

“Those selling corn and other items on the roads should also leave. If you want to be a trader, kindly move into the markets”, he said.

He noted that a committee has been established to monitor the activities of the Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks. He said where there are infractions, the operatives will be sanctioned.

The Governor warned the operatives against harassing people for money. He said any operative indicted for seeking bribe would be sacked.

He regretted that some operatives don’t go to their duty posts. He said that modalities have been put in place to fish out such truant operatives.

The Governor charged the operatives to shun acts that will attract negative publicity to the Task Force. He said all eyes are on them, hence they must remain focused on their legal responsibilities.

He said that he called the emergency meeting basically to appreciate the operatives for their excellent performance . He charged them to perform better.

Governor Wike assured that additional 450 personnel will be employed, while more vehicles will be handed over to the Task Force.