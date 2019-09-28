Barcelona beat Getafe to end struggles on the road

Saturday, September 28, 2019 6:34 pm


Barcelona ended a string of bad results away from home with a 2-0 win at Getafe on Saturday in La Liga.

Strikes by Luis Suarez and Junior Firpo either side of halftime gave the Spanish champions their first win of the season on the road, although they finished with 10 men after Clement Lenglet’s dismissal.

It was Barcelona’s first win in their last nine competitive games away from Camp Nou and it eased the pressure on coach Ernesto Valverde.

Barca moved provisionally into second with 13 points from seven matches, one behind leaders Real Madrid who face Atletico Madrid later Saturday.

“Lately teams have made a lot of chances against us but today they didn’t make so many,” said Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, whose pass set up Suarez for the opening goal.

“I think in some moments we used our experience, which is important. In the end you have to stick together and know how to defend.

“I’m happy I could do something for the team (setting up Suarez) and take three points back to Barcelona.”

The Catalans were without captain Lionel Messi and teenager Ansu Fati as well as winger Ousmane Dembele who suffered a thigh injury before the game.

Getafe attacked boldly from the start, looking to test the nerve of the Spanish champions, while Carles Perez and Suarez came close at the other end.

Ter Stegen made a fine save to keep out Angel Rodriguez as the hosts threatened at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Barcelona’s German goalkeeper then played a crucial role in the opener, charging out of his area to regain possession before lofting a fine pass over the top of the defence for Suarez.

The Uruguayan coolly lobbed Getafe goalkeeper David Soria to send Barcelona ahead in the 41st minute.

Firpo doubled the lead four minutes after halftime, tucking home from close range after Perez’s effort was only parried by Soria.

Lenglet was sent off in the final stages for a late challenge which earned him a second yellow card, while Angel missed a late chance, allowing Barcelona to keep their first clean sheet in La Liga this season. (Reuters/NAN)

