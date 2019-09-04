Bayela guber poll: Sen. Diri wins PDP primary

Bayela guber poll: Sen. Diri wins PDP primary

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 8:02 am


Sen. Douye Diri

Sen. Douye Diri has emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Bayelsa governorship election fixed for Nov. 16.

Diri pulled 561 votes to beat his rival Mr. Timi Alaibe who got 365 votes in primary held on Tuesday at Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, Yenagoa.

Declaring the result, Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba, Chairman, Party’s Electoral Committee for the state, said Mr Keniebi Okoko came third with 142 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 21 governorship aspirants contested to be the party flagbearer.

Diri was a member of the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019, where he represented the people of Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma federal constituency of the state.

He was later elected as the Senator representing Bayelsa central senatorial district during the 2019 general election.

