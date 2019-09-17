BBNaija (S4) Elozonam becomes Head of House

BBNaija (S4) Elozonam becomes Head of House

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 8:18 am


Nelson, Thelma evicted from BBNaija (S4)

Elozonam Ogbolu has emerged the new Head of House in the ongoing BBNaija season four.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the content creator got lucky in a game of skill and chance, on Monday to clinch the title.

For the challenge, housemates were required to transfer sweets from bowl to bowl without picking them with their hands.

With ten tables and a plate with one hundred and twenty sweets, a drinking straw and a small cup each, the Pepper Dem Gang were tasked to a suction battle.

Given the freedom to walk over to the table of their choosing the Housemates were required to move all the sweets on their plates to the cups next their plates using only the drinking straws provided.

For this, they had to move the sweets from the plate, by inhaling with their mouths through the straws picking the sweets up and dropping them in the cups.

After a few minutes, Elozonam hit the buzzer emerged as the winner in this challenge while others like Diane and Ike struggled with the sweets and cup.

With his win, he got the HoH room privilege which he decided to share with Diane. He also won 250 Bet9ja coins, and coins for his team members.

NAN reports that Elozonam believes he won immunity for the week. However, housemates are not aware that there will be no evictions this week.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Court remands man for allegedly branding his son with a hot knife
    8 mins ago

    PSG forwards Mbappe, Cavani ruled out of Real Madrid clash
    14 mins ago

    Stop consuming non iodine salt, NAFDAC urges Nigerians
    30 mins ago

    Police arrest 16 gang members for stealing thousands of dogs
    1 hour ago

    Taliban willing to sign agreement with U.S. – Spokesman
    1 hour ago

    Iran’s supreme leader says no negotiations ‘on any level’ with U.S.
    1 hour ago

    UN chief opens General Assembly a week ahead of leaders’ debate
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria, Xenophobia and Ramaphosa’s apology