BBNaija(S4): Mike, Tacha, Ike, Elozonam, Cindy up for eviction

BBNaija(S4): Mike, Tacha, Ike, Elozonam, Cindy up for eviction

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 8:06 am


Ike: up for eviction

Housemates Mike Edwards, Tacha Akide, Cindy Okafor, Elozonam Ogbolu and Ike Oyeama are up for possible eviction.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five housemates were put on the nomination chop by Frodd, the veto power holder, on Monday.

Frodd, who won the ultimate veto task was given the power to put any five housemates up for eviction.
Earlier, the Pepper Dem Gang strolled into the Diary Room to make their Nominations, unaware of the surprise that awaited them.

With the individual Nominations out of the way, the Ultimate Veto Power was put into play, making the previous nominations void.

In the presence of all the Housemates, Frodd was given one minute to Nominate five Housemates.

Without hesitation, Frodd went for the jugular and put up Cindy, Elozonam, Ike, Mike and Tacha on the Nomination block.

NAN reports that he could not nominate Mercy as she had purchased immunity go stay till the final week.

Biggie told her, “You are safe from tonight’s Nominations and henceforth guaranteed a place in the final week… unless you break the house rules and get disqualified.”

Seyi was also saved by the immunity that came with his Head of House privilege, a position he has held three times.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    Thomas Cook airline in Nordic region to resume flights
    33 mins ago

    BBNaija (S4): Seyi becomes Head of House, again
    42 mins ago

    Ekweremadu’s constuency projects abandoned – Community leaders
    51 mins ago

    Buhari unfolds plans to reverse Climate Change in Nigeria
    President Buhari arrives the Royal Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 14th session of the Summit Conference of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC. He was received by Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Makkah region. Thursday, May 30, 2019. 57 mins ago

    Saudi Arabia set to further improve relations with Nigeria
    1 hour ago

    Greek police release Lebanese for mistaken identity over 1985 hijacking case
    1 hour ago

    Agric Institute Trains Plantain, Pineapple Farmers On Modern Techniques In Edo
    2 hours ago

    Physical activities, healthy weight reduce cancer risks – Expert