Benin Hinn, US Televangelist, Criticises Prosperity Preaching

Benin Hinn, the US based televangelist, is not a stranger to Nigeria. In April 2005, he held a crusade in this country where the local organizing committee promised him that six million people would attend. Each night, 300,000 people on the average, attended, making the aggregate attendance for the three-day event to be less than one million.

Whatever disappointment he felt on the first and second days of the miracle crusade, Hinn kept to himself – but he, according to the report Shola Odunfa wrote for BBC, opened up with anger on the final day. “Four million dollars down the drain,” he shouted into the microphone from the huge rostrum.

The televangelist is in the news again. He has told everyone who cares to listen that he is throwing overboard his former belief in prosperity preaching, popularized by many suave and corporate pastorpreneurs.

“Am sorry to say that prosperity has gone a little crazy and I’m correcting my own theology and you need to all know it because when I read the Bible now, I don’t see Bible with the same eyes I saw it 20years ago,” Hinn was quoted by Christiantoday.com.

He continued: “I think it is an offence to the Lord to say ‘give a thousand dollars’. I think it is an offence to the Holy Spirit to place a price on the Gospel. I’m done with it, I will never again ask you to give a thousand or whatever because I think the Holy Ghost is just fed up with it.

“I think it hurts the Gospel. So, I’m making these statements for the first time in my life and frankly, I don’t care what people think about me anymore.

“I had a guy(Dan Willis), he said, “don’t you dare preach that message again, I don’t want to be part of it”. So, I know when they invite me to telephones, I think they won’t like me anymore. Because if you look at the word of God…(I don’t want to get into it now).

“If I hear one more time “break the back of debt with a thousand dollars”, I’m going to rebuke them. I think that’s buying the Gospel, buying the blessing, that’s grieving the Holy Spirit. That’s about all I will say! If you are not giving because you love Jesus, don’t bother giving. I think giving has become such a gimmick, it’s making me sick to my stomach and I’ve been sick for a while now and couldn’t say it.

“You know why? I don’t want to get to heaven and be rebuked. I think it is time we say like it is, “the Gospel is not for sale” and “the blessings of God are not for sale” and “miracles are not for sale” and “prosperity is not for sale”.

The Man Benin Hinn

Toufik Benedictus “Benny” Hinn (born 3 December 1952) is an Israeli televangelist, best known for his regular “Miracle Crusades”—revival meeting or faith healingsummits that are usually held in stadiums in major cities, which, according to reports written on him and compiled by Wikipedia, are later broadcast worldwide on his television program, This Is Your Day.[

‘Hinn was born in Jaffa, in 1952, in the then newly established state of Israel to parents born in Palestine with Greek, Palestinian and Armenian heritage. He was raised within the Eastern Orthodox tradition.

Soon after the 1967 Arab–Israeli War (“The Six-Day War”), Hinn’s family emigrated to Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where he attended the Georges Vanier Secondary School. He did not graduate. In his books, Hinn states that his father was the mayor of Jaffa at the time of his birth and that he was socially isolated as a child and was handicapped by a severe stutter, but that he was nonetheless a first-class student. These claims, however, have been disputed by critics of Hinn. As a teenager in Toronto, Hinn converted from Greek Orthodoxyto Pentecostalism, eventually joining a singing troupe made up of young evangelicals. According to a 2004 CBC report on Hinn, his newfound religious devotion during this period became so intense that his family became concerned that he was turning into a religious fanatic. Hinn was taught the Bible and was mentored by Dr. Winston I. Nunes of Broadview Faith Temple in Toronto.

Hinn has written that on 21 December 1973, he traveled by charter bus from Toronto to Pittsburgh to attend a “miracle service” conducted by evangelist Kathryn Kuhlman. Although he never met her personally, he often attended her “healing services” and has often cited her as an influence in his life.

On moving to the United States, Hinn traveled to Orlando, Florida, where he founded the Orlando Christian Center in 1983. Eventually, he began claiming that God was using him as a conduit for healings, and began holding healing services in his church. These new “Miracle Crusades” were soon held at large stadiums and auditoriums across the United States and the world, the first nationally televised service being held in Flint, Michigan, in 1989.’