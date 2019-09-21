Bernardo Silva gets hat-trick as Manchester City whip Watford 8-0

Bernardo Silva gets hat-trick as Manchester City whip Watford 8-0

Saturday, September 21, 2019 7:39 pm


Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus comes on as a substitute to replace Sergio Aguero as manager Pep Guardiola gives instructions to Leroy Sane REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus comes on as a substitute to replace Sergio Aguero as manager Pep Guardiola gives instructions to Leroy Sane REUTERS/Phil Noble

A Bernardo Silva hat-trick helped Manchester City to secure the joint second biggest English Premier League (EPL) victory in history on Saturday.

They thrashed a bewildered Watford 8-0 at the Etihad Stadium, in an immediate response to their first league defeat since January at Norwich City last weekend.

They blew Watford away by becoming the first side to score five goals in the first 18 minutes of a Premier League game.

David Silva got Manchester City up and running after finishing off a delightful pass from Kevin De Bruyne in the first minute.

Sergio Aguero’s 100th Premier League goal doubled the hosts’ advantage from the penalty kick spot thereafter.

Riyad Mahrez curled a brilliant free kick into the net in the 12th minute, with a Bernardo Silva header and a Nicolas Otamendi tap-in completing the 18-minute rout.

Watford brought on an extra defender just after the half-hour mark to try to stem the tide, seeing themselves through to half-time without further damage.

Bernardo Silva added a sixth goal three minutes into the second period.

He completed his first top-flight hat-trick with a close-range finish to make it seven.

De Bruyne hammered home a superb eighth as Manchester City came up one short of Manchester United’s record 9-0 victory over Ipswich Town in 1995. (Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    Man, 75, in Police net over alleged rape of 5-year-old- girl
    24 mins ago

    Buhari greets President Xi Jinping on 70th Anniversary of Republic of China
    33 mins ago

    Islamic State claims deadly bus bombing in Iraq
    46 mins ago

    Tunisia’s ousted dictator Ben Ali, buried in Saudi Arabia
    55 mins ago

    Dialogue: Niger Govt. releases 13 bandits
    60 mins ago

    Nigerian Union in S/Africa lauds Air Peace boss for benevolence
    1 hour ago

    Tribunal affirms election Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa
    1 hour ago

    World Peace Day: Plateau Irigwe, Fulani leaders meet for first time in 6 years