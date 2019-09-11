Breaking News: Fire Guts NNPC Depot at Apata, Ibadan

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 6:33 pm


Fire at NNPC Apata

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

There is a raging fire currently at the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Apata, Ibadan.

According to an official of the corporation, the incident occurred in the loading section of the depot.

As at the time of filing this report, men of the Oyo State Fire Service are battling with the inferno.

The fire incidence has caused a traffic gridlock around the Odo-Ona-Apata Road and Bembo-Government College Area.

It will be recalled that the Apata depot of the NNPC was re-commissioned in October 2017 after a long neglect.

