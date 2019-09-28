Buhari congratulates Princess Orelope-Adefulire at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, on her 60th birthday.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday congratulated Orelope-Adefulire for many years of laudable achievements, especially in public service.

The President saluted celebrator’s courage in delving into politics and governance, and taking interest in developmental issues, thereby setting the pace for many women to actively participate in state and national issues.

He joined family, friends and political associates of Orelope-Adefulire, who is currently Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, in commending her for bringing her wealth of experience, working at the grassroots, to her position.

The President affirmed that “the recent renewal of her appointment comes with lots of expectations as the country repositions to cut down the level of poverty and strengthen the economy for sustainable growth.’’

While urging her to stay focused on the goals, the President prayed for longer life and strength for the Senior Special Assistant.