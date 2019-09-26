Buhari mourns aid worker killed by terrorists

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the killing of another aid worker as revealed in a video by Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The President condemns the gruesome murder of aid workers, who had made sacrifices and risked their lives to provide succour for traumatized people, urging humanitarian organisations not to be discouraged by the cowardly acts of terrorists.

President Buhari notes that the humanitarian spirit of aid workers had impacted greatly on the operations in the North East, appreciating them for all the sacrifices.

The President called for the release of all those taken hostage by bandits and terrorists across the country, and beyond.

President Buhari assures all humanitarian workers, especially those in the North East, and citizens held in captivity that his administration will intensely pursue and ensure their freedom by “using every possible means at the disposal of government”.

“As the joint military operations by Lake Chad Basin countries destroy the terrorists in the remaining pockets of their dens, with many of them already fleeing the sub-region region, we give assurances that efforts will be intensified by this government, working with neighbouring states, to free all hostages. We will practically and completely erase terrorism from this country and the entire sub-region,” he said.