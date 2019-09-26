Buhari mourns as former SGF, Ufot Ekaette, dies

Thursday, September 26, 2019 7:49 am


President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and grief over the death of the former Secretary to the Federal Government, (SGF) Chief Ufot Ekaette, describing him as “a consummate administrator who dedicated himself to duty in the course of his distinguished public service.”

In a condolence statement, President Buhari extolled the late Ekaette “as a gentleman who had given his best in the service of his country.”

According to the President, “the late Ekaette would always be remembered not only for his remarkable public service record, but also because of his immense contributions towards bringing peace in the once troubled Niger Delta region.”

While condoling the Ekaette family, the government and people of Akwa Ibom State over the death of the former SGF, President Buhari regretted that “his demise comes at a time when voices like his own are needed to move Nigeria forward in the face of daunting challenges.”

President Buhari, however, assured that “his contributions would never be in vain as the country would always appreciate and remember his great contributions.”

The President prays God Almighty to comfort the Ekaette family, friends and relations, and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.

