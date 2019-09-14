Buhari mourns Prof. Chukuka Okonjo

Buhari mourns Prof. Chukuka Okonjo

Saturday, September 14, 2019 7:03 pm


The late Chukuka Okonjo

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, over the passing to glory of the patriarch of the family, Obi Chukuka Okonjo, at 91.

Okonjo was a professor of mathematics, university administrator, international consultant and traditional ruler.

According to a statement by the Presidential aide, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, the President commiserated with the government and people of Delta State over the death of the traditional leader.

He also condoled with the academia, the Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family of Ogwashi-Uku, friends and professional colleagues of the late scholar.

Buhari noted that the deceased dedicated his life to teaching, research and service of humanity.

He also affirmed that the traditional ruler contributed immensely to Nigeria’s development with his uncommon wisdom of pursuing knowledge, encouraging his wife and children to follow the same path and sponsoring other people’s children to acquire quality education.

The President believed that the wise and fatherly counsels, intellectual depth, and valuable insights of the scholar would be sorely missed by the family and the entire nation.

While assuring that Okonjo’s place in Nigeria’s history is guaranteed, Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant the soul of the elder statesman rest and comfort his family.

